Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.67

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1046974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Liquidia Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

