First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.47

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 15396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

