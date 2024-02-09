First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.47

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 15396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
