Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $476.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

