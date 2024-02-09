Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

UBER stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.