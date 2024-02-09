Barclays Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $125.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.05.
Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO
XPO Stock Up 1.3 %
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of XPO
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.