Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

