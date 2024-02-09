Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Veru Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Veru has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veru by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 949,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

