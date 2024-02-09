Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Veru Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Veru has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
