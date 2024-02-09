Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of PRU opened at $108.61 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

