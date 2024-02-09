James G. Rizzo Acquires 1,250 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $13,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $173.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCBP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.