Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 63,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

