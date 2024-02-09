First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $17,794.48 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $17,794.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,795.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 139,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

