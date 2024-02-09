Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 5,335 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $30,409.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $11,460.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $13,442.22.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $7,436.00.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.68 on Friday. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $89.40 million, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of -0.24.
Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.