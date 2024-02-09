Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 5,335 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $30,409.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $11,460.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $13,442.22.

On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $7,436.00.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.68 on Friday. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $89.40 million, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

