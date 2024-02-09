Tapestry, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Tapestry has raised its dividend by an average of 56.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of TPR opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 100.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

