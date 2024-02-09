HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Buys $35,267.84 in Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,706.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

