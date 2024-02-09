Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of AIRE opened at GBX 68.14 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -985.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. Alternative Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 54.60 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.94).
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
