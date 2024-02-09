Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AIRE opened at GBX 68.14 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -985.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. Alternative Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 54.60 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.94).

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

