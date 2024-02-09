Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $43,927.86 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,139,507 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,927.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

Forge Global Stock Up 1.2 %

FRGE stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 133.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forge Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,162,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $8,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,557,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.