Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
GLADZ opened at $25.40 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19.
About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028
