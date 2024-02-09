Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III Purchases 3,450 Shares of Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

