Radio Caca Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $54.43 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002437 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

