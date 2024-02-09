Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Midland States Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ MSBIP opened at $24.30 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74.
About Midland States Bancorp
