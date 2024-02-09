Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MSBIP opened at $24.30 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

