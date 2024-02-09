Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Leidos has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Leidos Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

