AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Feb 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a feb 24 dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 935.94 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after acquiring an additional 287,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

