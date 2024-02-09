Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,085,000 after buying an additional 211,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

