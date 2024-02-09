Tyson Foods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.97 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

