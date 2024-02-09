Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $33.65.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
