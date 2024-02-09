Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.