Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

