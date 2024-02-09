William Blair Comments on Assurant, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

NYSE AIZ opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

