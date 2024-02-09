Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

ENPH opened at $116.88 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

