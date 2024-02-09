Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Increased by Analyst

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

NYSE RL opened at $171.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $173.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

