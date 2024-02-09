KeyCorp Comments on Caleres, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Caleres in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAL

Caleres Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.95. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,716. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.