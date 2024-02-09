Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $120.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $106.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.29 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 33,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,341,263.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 33,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at $291,341,263.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

