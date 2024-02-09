Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.95 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.95 million and $71,338.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.83 or 1.00452515 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00186778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00937823 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $109,432.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

