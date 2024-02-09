SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Cap of $14.76 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $400,400.61 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

