Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) vs. Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Head to Head Analysis

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.48 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kenvue and Lee Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.02%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kenvue beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

