SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head to Head Contrast

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GTT Communications and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A SurgePays 14.63% 148.74% 52.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A SurgePays $121.54 million 1.13 -$680,000.00 $1.45 5.57

SurgePays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications.

Volatility and Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SurgePays beats GTT Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

