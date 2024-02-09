CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

