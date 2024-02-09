Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,044 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $202,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $573.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.13 and a 200 day moving average of $491.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $579.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.