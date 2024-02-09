Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $201.62 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of DexCom worth $201,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in DexCom by 36.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 80.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DexCom by 28.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 139.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

