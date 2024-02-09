Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $186,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

