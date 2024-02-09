Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Invitation Homes worth $187,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

INVH stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

