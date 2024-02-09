Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $191,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $247.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $247.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $348.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

