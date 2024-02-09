Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Iron Mountain worth $182,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,039. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IRM opened at $68.54 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

