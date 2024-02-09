Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Republic Services worth $174,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Republic Services by 1,185.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 419,979 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $174.64 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.36.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

