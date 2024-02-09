Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

NOTV stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.21 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $149,653.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,694.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 230.8% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,660,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 182.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inotiv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

