IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 17.9 %

IGMS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $756.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 87,316 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,977,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 202,719 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

