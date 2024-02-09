Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

