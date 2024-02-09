Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kimball Electronics in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

