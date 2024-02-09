Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after purchasing an additional 336,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

