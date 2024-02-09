Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fabrinet’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NYSE:FN opened at $196.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.60. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

