Bowlero Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 573.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

